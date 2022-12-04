IndiGG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84,749.74 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $84,749.74 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

