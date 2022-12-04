Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in November

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.80) to €22.50 ($23.20) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.13) to €21.50 ($22.16) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 209,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,929. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

