Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 34,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Infosys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

INFY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,674,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

