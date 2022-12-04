Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,553,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

