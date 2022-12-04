Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 84,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $123,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,277,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,500,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 270,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,486 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ISSC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. 10,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.