Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Inspirato news, President David S. Kallery purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspirato by 8.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
NASDAQ ISPO opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $108.00.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
