Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $43,802.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $43,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Up 0.6 %

Intapp stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

