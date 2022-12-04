Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,519,559 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $196,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

