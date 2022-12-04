International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $148.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

