International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXIGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 811,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IMXI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 263,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $820.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.58. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

