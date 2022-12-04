InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,162 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,810,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,800,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.