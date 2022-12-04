InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,443 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $239.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.