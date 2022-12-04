InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,923 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

CTSH opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.