InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,661 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.70 and a fifty-two week high of $191.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.