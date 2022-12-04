InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XT opened at $51.48 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

