InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,758 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 177,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,198,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 719,804 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.