InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,222 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

