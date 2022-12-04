InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $846,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 100.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $27.57.

