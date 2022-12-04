InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after acquiring an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $435.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

