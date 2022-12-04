Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $459.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $459.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.58.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $407.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.16. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $684.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

