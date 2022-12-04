Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $465.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $490.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $407.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $684.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

