Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.58.

INTU opened at $407.92 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

