Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $476.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $516.00 to $476.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTU. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.58.

INTU opened at $407.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $684.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 78.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 96.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $10,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

