IPVERSE (IPV) Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $22,278.76 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,016.64 or 0.05993375 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00503158 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.37 or 0.30339280 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.