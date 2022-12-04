iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,963,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,783,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.64.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 17,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.