iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Update

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,962,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $138.43 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

