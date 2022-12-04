iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,447 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $73,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 610,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,799. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

