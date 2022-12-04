iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SUSC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 203,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,818. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

