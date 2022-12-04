iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 536,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,708,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ACWI stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

