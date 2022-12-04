iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 321,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,440,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,229,000 after purchasing an additional 185,674 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

