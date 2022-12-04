iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

