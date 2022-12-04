Jack in the Box Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

JACK stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 33.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

