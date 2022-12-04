Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($1.97) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.93) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 226 ($2.70).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

