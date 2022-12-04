Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($1.97) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.93) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 226 ($2.70).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Read More
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.