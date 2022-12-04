James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

JHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut James Hardie Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.80 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

About James Hardie Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.