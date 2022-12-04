JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,433,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 8,751,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

JPSTF opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

