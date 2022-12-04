JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 629.8 days.

JCDXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.75 ($16.24) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.68) to €18.00 ($18.56) in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JCDecaux from €11.70 ($12.06) to €12.10 ($12.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

