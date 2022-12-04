Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anglo American plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGLOY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($37.68) to GBX 3,165 ($37.86) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($47.85) to GBX 4,100 ($49.05) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,685.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Company Profile

NGLOY opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.