Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €68.50 ($70.62) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Trading Up 0.9 %

DHER opened at €42.96 ($44.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a 52 week high of €110.65 ($114.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.