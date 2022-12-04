Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.19 million and $70,167.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,044.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010676 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00239723 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03065953 USD and is up 18.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $62,550.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.