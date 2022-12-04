Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $51.90 million and approximately $62,285.66 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,010.38 or 1.00003655 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010661 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00240819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02578316 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,751.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.