John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

