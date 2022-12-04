John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Up 13.2% in November

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 56,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

