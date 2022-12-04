John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Up 13.2% in November

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 56,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $19.24.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
