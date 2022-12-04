Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,409,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.64% of Johnson Controls International worth $211,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE JCI opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.