Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

