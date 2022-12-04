Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

