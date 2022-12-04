Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Price Performance

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

CI opened at $327.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $198.08 and a 1 year high of $331.05.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

