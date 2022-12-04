Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 432,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 311,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

