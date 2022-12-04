Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.