Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $189.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

