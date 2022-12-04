Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,792 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $322,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,994 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $178.88. 5,824,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.33. The company has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

